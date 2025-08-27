Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab to continue to run furious

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that very high to exceptional high flood level will continue in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream, River Ravi at Jassar and downstream while high to very high flood levels are likely to continue in the nullahs of RiverS Ravi and Chenab during within the next 24 hours.

According to daily Federal Flood Commission (FFC) report on Wednesday, River Chenab at Trimmu is expected to attain exceptionally high flood level on 29th August 2025 (evening). Similarly, River Chenab at Panjnad (including discharges from Balloki & islam) is expected to attain very high flood level on 2nd September 2025.

River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is expected to attain very high flood on 4th to 5th September 2025.

Currently, River Indus is flowing in low flood in Chashma-Taunsa-Guddu-Sukkur-Kotri reaches while River Chenab run in very high flood with falling trend at Marala. exceptional high flood with rising trend at Khanki and Qadirabad.

Similarly, River Ravi is also in exceptional high flood with rising trend at Jassar while in medium flood with rising trend at Shahdara and Balloki.

Moreover, River Sutlej is also flowing in exceptional high flood with rising trend at Ganda Singh Wala and in medium flood at Suleimanki with steady condition.

Tarbela Dam is at its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550 feet while Mangla reservoir stands at 1221.90 feet which is 20.10 feet below its MCL of 1242 feet. The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stands at 11.714 MAF, which is 88.04 % of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.

The FFD Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab along with Lahore and Gujranwala Division during the next 24 hours. Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gujrat Divisions during the same period.