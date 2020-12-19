Riyasat-e-Madina future of Pakistanis: Qadri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday said that Riyasat-e-Madina is the future of Pakistanis as PTI government is fulfilling all promises it had made with people during general election campaign.

He expressed these views while addressing the Interfaith Christmas Celebration-2020 Ceremony here at S.T Anthony High school near Sacred Heart Cathedral Church. Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Shunila Ruth, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Sardar Bishan Singh, Bishop Irfan Jamil and representatives of other minority communities also spoke on the occasion.

The Federal Minister said that government is facing criticism over Riyasat-e-Madina, however, people should give a little more on this count as the government is making all out efforts to put the things at right place. He asserted that PTI government is focused on better service delivery mechanism that will be sustainable and long lasting.

He was of view that implementation of every successful concept definitely take time, citing that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had struggled for around 23 years to establish the welfare state of Madina.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri made it clear that PDM's stunts of petty public meetings, rallies and recent flopped power shows at Lahore and Multan as well as drama of resignations from assemblies can nothing to do with an elected government and Imran Khan will continue to remain as Prime Minister till next general election 2023.

Federal Religious Affairs Minister called upon scholars and clerics of all religions to advocate and promote peace, brotherhood and inter-faith harmony on the society, adding, "I think, this is the best to celebrate any religious festivity including Christmas.

May this Christmas bring peace and prosperity to the world." He said "I sit with all minority communities - Christians, Sikh, Hindu and others, whenever they invite me to their programs and today, we gathered here to celebrate Christmas with our Christian brethren." No doubt, he opined, this will substantially help end hatred among people and promote interfaith harmony.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that the Constitution of Pakistan allows everyone to worship as per his/her religion, asserting that Pakistan is the best in the region with regard to religious freedom as all the minority communities in Pakistan are free to celebrate their religious festivals.

He urged all the communities to celebrate their religious ceremonies but must adhere to anti-corona SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) issued by the departments' concerned. "It is our social and religious responsibility to follow the government instructions to avoid spread of coronavirus," he added.

On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said that interfaith harmony and tolerance can play a key role in social cohesion and role of every segment of society is imperative in this regard especially religious scholars. He also spoke about the provincial government's initiatives for ensuring tolerant society especially in Punjab.

Later, Federal Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also cut the Christmas cake at the ceremony.

Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw also presented a souvenir to the Federal Minister as memento to the event.