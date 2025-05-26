Open Menu

Rizvi Vows Reforms In NPF Housing, Welfare & Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Rizvi vows reforms in NPF housing, welfare & education

Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Monday chaired key meetings to review progress and issue fresh directives regarding housing, welfare, and education sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Monday chaired key meetings to review progress and issue fresh directives regarding housing, welfare, and education sectors.

An official told APP that the meetings were attended by Director Housing Syed Ali Mohsin, Deputy Director Finance, Deputy Director Welfare and Education, and other NPF officials.

MD Rizvi conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing housing projects and directed concerned departments to adopt an effective marketing strategy to make NPF’s real estate ventures more investment-friendly.

MD Rizvi emphasized that the National Police Foundation is taking significant steps to strengthen its real estate projects, prioritizing the welfare of members, investors, and individuals associated with the police force.

"The NPF is committed to delivering modern and well-equipped real estate projects that ensure a contemporary lifestyle and superior facilities for all stakeholders," he said.

MD Rizvi added that the Foundation aims to provide complete information about various projects, facilitate memberships, and offer valuable investment opportunities to citizens and police officers alike.

MD Rizvi further directed the Deputy Director Welfare and Education to ensure robust and practical initiatives for the benefit of police personnel and their families.

MD stressed that NPF will also provide high-quality healthcare services, with the well-being of families of martyred and injured police officers remaining a top priority.

Additionally, he noted that ongoing projects—including modern residential facilities, schools, colleges, and healthcare centers—are being reinforced to improve the quality of life for police officers and their families.

