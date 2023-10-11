Rizwan Naseer visits Rescue 1122 office Bhera

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer paid a

surprise visit to Tehsil Rescue 1122 Station Bhera.

According to a press release issued by Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday,he checked the

current condition of ambulances and other machinery for the best service delivery standards.

He also appreciated the maintenance of ambulances and the level of preparedness to respond

to any kind of emergencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the main purpose of the surprise visit was

to review available resources and service provision in Sargodha division regarding

emergency services.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah gave a briefing regarding the emergency service

and informed about rescue operations.