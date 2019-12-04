UrduPoint.com
Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Appointed Permanent Representative To OIC: FO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:14 PM

Pakistan's newly-appointed Permanent Representative to the OIC Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has presented his credentials to OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen at the Organization's headquarters in Jeddah

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen at the Organization's headquarters in Jeddah.The presentation of credentials by the Permanent Representative marks the establishment of Pakistan's dedicated Permanent Mission to the OIC.Pakistan's decision to establish its Permanent Mission to OIC comes in pursuance of the Organization's various resolutions and pronouncements, which encouraged the Member States to set up their Permanent Missions in Jeddah to handle their dealings with the OIC more efficiently.

As a founding member, Pakistan attaches great importance to the OIC.The establishment of the new Mission, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the OIC in 2019, is based on Pakistan's desire to further deepen and strengthen its engagement with the OIC and its specialized and subsidiary institutions that form part of the broader OIC system.With 57 members, OIC is the world's second largest intergovernmental organization after the United Nations.

Pakistan values OIC's steadfast support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and other causes of the Islamic Ummah.

