RJ Mall Builder’s Son Ehsan Dhoni Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 11:12 PM

RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

The Police have arrested Ehsan Dhoni, son of the RJ Mall builder Arif Dhoni for the investigation of the fire incident that left 11 people dead on November 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Police have arrested Ehsan Dhoni, son of the RJ Mall builder Arif Dhoni for the investigation of the fire incident that left 11 people dead on November 25.

According to private tv channel reports, a senior police officer, who is part of the probe team, also confirmed that Ehsan Dhoni was arrested during a raid near Tipu Sultan road while raids are being conducted for the arrest of the accused builder and other persons nominated in the FIR of the RJ Mall fire incident.

