UrduPoint.com

RLNG Based 1263 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant To Be Completed Soon: Nong Rong

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:39 PM

RLNG based 1263 MW combined cycle power plant to be completed soon: Nong Rong

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday said work on Combined Cycle Power Plant near Trimmu Headworks in Jhang district of Punjab was going on smoothly and it was expected to complete soon

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday said work on Combined Cycle Power Plant near Trimmu Headworks in Jhang district of Punjab was going on smoothly and it was expected to complete soon.

In his tweet, the Chinese envoy said the 1263 MW Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) based power plant was being undertaken by a Chinese company and work on the project did not hamper during the COVID pandemic and would complete soon.

"Happy to learn another power project undertaken by Chinese company, the 1263 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Project in Punjab is going on smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to be completed soon," he said.

Meanwhile according to official documents, the project would generate more than 3,000 employment opportunities during construction phase while 2,000 during its operations.

Utilising state-of-the-art technology, the plant has the design efficiency of 61.16pc which is rated amongst highest efficiencies in the world.

The project would also result in fuel-saving of billions of rupees to the national exchequer during 30 years project life period while reducing overall tariff.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Punjab China Company Jhang Gas Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

3 minutes ago
 Bulgarian ambassador visits NUML

Bulgarian ambassador visits NUML

3 minutes ago
 SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired ..

SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired kidney donation

12 minutes ago
 22 outlaws held, recover six kg marijuana, 41 lite ..

22 outlaws held, recover six kg marijuana, 41 liters liquor: Police

3 minutes ago
 India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate: gove ..

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate: government

12 minutes ago
 Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing c ..

Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing crisis

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.