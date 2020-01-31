UrduPoint.com
RLNG Supply To Be Restored On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:45 PM

RLNG supply to be restored on Monday

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Friday announced that RLNG supply to the CNG sector would be restored in Punjab on Monday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Friday announced that RLNG supply to the CNG sector would be restored in Punjab on Monday morning.

According to a press release issued here, the RLNG supply would remain continue till Wednesday night.

