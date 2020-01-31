RLNG supply to be restored on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Friday announced that RLNG supply to the CNG sector would be restored in Punjab on Monday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Friday announced that RLNG supply to the CNG sector would be restored in Punjab on Monday morning.

According to a press release issued here, the RLNG supply would remain continue till Wednesday night.