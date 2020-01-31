RLNG Supply To Be Restored On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:45 PM
The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Friday announced that RLNG supply to the CNG sector would be restored in Punjab on Monday morning
According to a press release issued here, the RLNG supply would remain continue till Wednesday night.