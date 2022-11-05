RM Utility Stores Corporation Multan Ch Sajjad promoted

UrduPoint.com

Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan has promoted Regional Manager USC Multan Sajjad Hussain into BS 17 from BS 16

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan has promoted Regional Manager USC Multan Sajjad Hussain into BS 17 from BS 16.

According to notification issued by USC, Sajjad Hussain presently posted as regional manager USC Multan is hereby promoted in BS 17 and was allowed to continue working as RM USC Multan region.

The USC staffers congratulated Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain over his promotion.

Regional Manager USC pledged that they would continue to work with same spirit for providing maximum relief to masses.

He said every possible steps were being taken to ensure benefits of government subsidy to deserving people.

The relief was being extended to citizens through subsidized items including ghee, sugar, flour and other from 84 USC stores and 27 USC franchises across the region,he concluded.

