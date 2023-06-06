RMC culls 25 stray dogs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) on Tuesday culled around 25 stray dogs and disposed of their bodies safely in a special operation after residents' complaints of attacks.

The RMC launched a crackdown against stray dogs in collaboration with the district health authority following Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir's directions to purge the city of stray dogs causing a constant nuisance to locals.

According to the minister's office spokesman, around 25 dogs had been slayed in Dhoke Najo and Peer Wadhai area on the first day of the campaign and were disposed of properly.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the citizens of Rawalpindi were constantly complaining about the biting of stray dogs in residential areas.

He said that areas where stray dogs were present in large numbers had been identified and instructions had also been issued to dispose of the dead bodies of dogs properly so that they could not pose any health hazard.