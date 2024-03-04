Open Menu

RMC Inaugurates Annual Sports Gala

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Rahman Medical College (RMC) has set alight the spirit of athleticism with the commencement of its vibrant Sports Gala, promising a week-long celebration of spirited competition and camaraderie

The event, which kicked off on Monday, will culminate on March 8th, with over a hundred and fifty students enthusiastically participating in various sports.

The campus has transformed into a dynamic arena of athleticism as students engage in a diverse range of sports, including table tennis, badminton, football, cricket, basketball, tug of war, and volleyball.

The opening ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of distinguished guests, including CEO RMI Shafique Ur Rehman, Chief Operating Officer Colonel Muhammad Tariq Khan, Principal RMC Dr. Mukhtiar Zaman, Vice Principal Professor Aslam Qamar, Director of Sports Dr.

Muhammad bin Afsar Jan, Dr. Tariq Mufti, Dr. Rashid Mahmood, and a large number of enthusiastic students.

CEO RMI Shafique Ur Rehman, in his address, underscored the significance of teamwork in the medical profession, emphasizing how such events contribute to fostering collaboration and unity among future healthcare professionals.

Dr. Rashid Mahmood, during his speech, highlighted the positive impact of sports on students' overall well-being and professional development, stressing the holistic growth that these activities bring.

The RMI Medical College Sports Gala aims to nurture holistic growth and excellence among its students.

This event not only fosters physical fitness but also cultivates essential values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience that are crucial for success in the medical field.

