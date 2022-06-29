RMC removes over 100 panaflexes from city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation,(RMC) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, on Wednesday removed around 100 illegal panaflexes from various city areas.

According to RMC spokesman, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noorul Amin Mengal, the RMC anti-encroachment staff had removed illegal signboards,panaflexes from the areas of Benazir Bhutto Road, Rashid Mahnas Road, 6th Road and Sadiqabad on the 5th day of its campaign to make the city free from encroachments.

The Commissioner directed the RMC officials to ensure that encroachers removed from the areas could not re-occupy the state land.