RMC Seals 3 Shops For Non-payment Of Rents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :In an action against non-payment of rents since long time, the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Thursday sealed three shops and fined its tenants in Sherpao Market of Rawalpindi.

The action was taken by Ali Abbas Bukhari Chief Corporation Officer and Imran Ali, Metropolitan Officer (Regulations) of RMC in which the total outstanding amount of rent and fine was recovered on the spot from the tenents besides sealing their three shops.

