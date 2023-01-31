RMC Union councils number reaches 78: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that number of Union Councils had increased from 46 to 78 in the Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) area after the new delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that number of Union Councils had increased from 46 to 78 in the Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) area after the new delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

During a visit to MCR, he said that the Punjab government had appointed Commissioner as Administrator of MCR.

The Commissioner said that state institutions were responsible for the convenience of the people and directed the officials to use all available resources to provide relief to the public.

Chatta said that the most effective solution to the long-standing problem of traffic jams in Rawalpindi city was the elimination of encroachments, adding a comprehensive strategy would be devised with the consultation of trade bodies to eliminate encroachments.

The Commissioner also directed the officials to ensure cleanliness and provision of other facilities to passengers at the general bus stand, Pirwadahi.

Laiqat said he would visit the slaughterhouse next week to inspect the cleanliness and other facilities, adding he will listen to people's complaints every Friday at the MCR office.