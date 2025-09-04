RMI Carries Out Successful Paediatrics Cardiac Surgeries
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI), in collaboration with the Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation (PCHF), has successfully carried out 22 peadiatric cardiac surgeries under the supervision of Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Tariq Sohail Babar.
Congenital heart diseases are conditions present at birth, including holes in the heart, defects in the valves or vessels, and a lack of oxygen in the blood. Children suffering from such conditions often face breathing difficulties, poor weight gain, or bluish discoloration of the skin. Timely treatment and surgery are crucial for their survival and healthy growth.
To mark this achievement, Farhan Ahmad, CEO of PCHF, along with his team, visited RMI and met with CEO RMI Shafique ur Rehman.
The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Azam Jan, HOD of Cardiac Surgery and Dr. Tariq Sohail Babar. The cases performed were reviewed in detail, and strategies for further strengthening and expanding the pediatric cardiac surgery program were discussed.
Later, the PCHF delegation also met Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman, Chairman of RMI, where both institutions reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting pediatric cardiac care and ensuring access to life-saving treatment for underprivileged children.
This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the treatment of congenital heart diseases in Pakistan and reflects RMI’s commitment to providing advanced, effective, and compassionate healthcare to patients.
Recent Stories
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMYP, Destinations collaborate to revolutionize Pakistan's tourism6 seconds ago
-
New US Consul General in Peshawar Tom Eckert assumes charge8 seconds ago
-
Malakand University seminar highlights Seerat-un-Nabi as guiding light for digital age10 seconds ago
-
ICT Police arrest two accused including proclaimed offender12 seconds ago
-
RMI carries out successful paediatrics cardiac surgeries16 seconds ago
-
SSP reviews security arrangements for Eid Milad-un- Nabi30 minutes ago
-
Dengue erupts as 19 new cases reported in Pindi30 minutes ago
-
Two policemen injured in a firing incident30 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion34 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Sargodha40 minutes ago
-
Adviser to Chairman Senate meets British High Commission delegation40 minutes ago
-
JAH sends ration, medicines to flood victims50 minutes ago