RMI carries out successful paediatrics cardiac surgeries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI), in collaboration with the Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation (PCHF), has successfully carried out 22 peadiatric cardiac surgeries under the supervision of Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Tariq Sohail Babar.

Congenital heart diseases are conditions present at birth, including holes in the heart, defects in the valves or vessels, and a lack of oxygen in the blood. Children suffering from such conditions often face breathing difficulties, poor weight gain, or bluish discoloration of the skin. Timely treatment and surgery are crucial for their survival and healthy growth.

To mark this achievement, Farhan Ahmad, CEO of PCHF, along with his team, visited RMI and met with CEO RMI Shafique ur Rehman.

The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Azam Jan, HOD of Cardiac Surgery and Dr. Tariq Sohail Babar. The cases performed were reviewed in detail, and strategies for further strengthening and expanding the pediatric cardiac surgery program were discussed.

Later, the PCHF delegation also met Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman, Chairman of RMI, where both institutions reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting pediatric cardiac care and ensuring access to life-saving treatment for underprivileged children.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the treatment of congenital heart diseases in Pakistan and reflects RMI’s commitment to providing advanced, effective, and compassionate healthcare to patients.