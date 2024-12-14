RMI Celebrates 3rd Convocation, Awarding Degrees To 435 Graduates
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) In a momentous gathering, Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) marked its 3rd Convocation by awarding degrees to 435 graduates across a spectrum of disciplines.
The ceremony held on Saturday brought together faculty, families, and distinguished guests to honour the achievements of the graduating class.
The diverse cohort included 76 nursing graduates, 108 MBBS students, 47 BDS students, 166 graduates in Allied Health Sciences, and 38 from Rehabilitation Sciences.
The ceremony also recognized 27 gold medallists for their outstanding academic achievements. Among them, 10 represented Rehman Medical College (RMC), 7 hailed from Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD), 5 from Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences (RCAHS), 2 from Rehman College of Nursing (RCN), and 3 from Rehman College of Rehabilitation Sciences (RCRS).
Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, awarded degrees and gold medals. In his address, Dr. Haq lauded RMI and its Chairmen Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman for its contributions to education and healthcare. He said RMC and RCD are preferred institutions for aspiring MBBS and BDS students among all colleges affiliated with KMU. He congratulated the graduates and their families for their academic accomplishments.
RMI Education serves as a cohesive platform encompassing medical, dental, and allied health education. Its five colleges—RMC, RCD, RCAHS, RCN, and RCRS—offer 14-degree programs and 2 diploma programs.
These institutions provide comprehensive undergraduate and postgraduate training, preparing skilled healthcare professionals.
This year saw several milestones for RMI Education. Three new programs were launched at RCAHS, student enrolment expanded across disciplines, and alumni returned as faculty and consultants. RCD transitioned to a new campus, set for full commissioning by 2025. RMI also established academic collaborations, including a faculty development program with KMU and an AI-based breast cancer detection initiative with GIK Institute. Additionally, RCD hosted the International Conference on Healthcare and Research (ICHR) 2023, with plans for an expanded edition in April 2024.
In healthcare, RMI increased its inpatient capacity to 658 beds, focusing on its not-for-profit RMI Relief initiative, which will soon integrate with the Sehat Card program. A new CSR initiative, offering free IT skills training to over 1,000 participants, is also set to launch. These initiatives reflect RMI’s commitment to fostering excellence in education and healthcare.
"This is a proud moment for the RMI community," said Shafiq ur Rehman, CEO of RMI, during his address the convocation, "The dedication of our students and faculty has led us to this milestone. RMI continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of healthcare and education in Pakistan."
The ceremony concluded with celebrations honouring the hard work and commitment of the graduates.
APP/rnr
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1440kg adulterated desi ghee wasted1 minute ago
-
RMI celebrates 3rd convocation, awarding degrees to 435 graduates1 minute ago
-
Sukkur IBA organises STEAM exhibition to promote creativity among students1 minute ago
-
Fire at furniture shop1 minute ago
-
Distt admin retrieves land1 minute ago
-
Two brothers hit to death by tractor-trolley2 minutes ago
-
SDPI, UNFPA’s two-day D4D Symposium renews commitment to harness data for sustainable development11 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar17 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar21 minutes ago
-
Bootlegger held21 minutes ago
-
14 dead,1605 injured in 1512 RTCs in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Six police officials booked over escape of drug pusher21 minutes ago