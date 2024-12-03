RMI Hosts Symposium ‘Future Of Clinical Trials In Pakistan’
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 07:16 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Tuesday took a leading step in shaping Pakistan’s future of healthcare research and innovation by hosting a symposium titled ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan.
The event, brought together leading experts from across the country to discuss strategies for advancing clinical trials in the nation.
Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali, announced plans to establish provincial clinical trial centers. He also acknowledged RMI’s significant contributions to medical field.
Saeed Sadiq Hamid from Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi and VC Gandhara University, Prof.
Dr. Ejaz Hassan Khan, lauded RMI as the face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's private medical sector.
CEO RMI Shafiqueur Rehman called for unified efforts to address Pakistan's healthcare challenges, stressing that no single institution can do it alone.
The event brought together luminaries like Babar Saeed Khan (NUMS), Syed Munawar Ali (IQVIA), Dr. Malik Muhammad Asad (DRAP), and Prof. Dr. Maimoona Siddiqui (Shifa International), setting the stage for meaningful progress in clinical trials.
RMI once again demonstrated its commitment to advancing healthcare in Pakistan.
