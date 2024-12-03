Open Menu

RMI Hosts Symposium ‘Future Of Clinical Trials In Pakistan’

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 07:16 PM

RMI hosts symposium ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan’

Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Tuesday took a leading step in shaping Pakistan’s future of healthcare research and innovation by hosting a symposium titled ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Tuesday took a leading step in shaping Pakistan’s future of healthcare research and innovation by hosting a symposium titled ‘Future of Clinical Trials in Pakistan.

The event, brought together leading experts from across the country to discuss strategies for advancing clinical trials in the nation.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali, announced plans to establish provincial clinical trial centers. He also acknowledged RMI’s significant contributions to medical field.

Saeed Sadiq Hamid from Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi and VC Gandhara University, Prof.

Dr. Ejaz Hassan Khan, lauded RMI as the face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's private medical sector.

CEO RMI Shafiqueur Rehman called for unified efforts to address Pakistan's healthcare challenges, stressing that no single institution can do it alone.

The event brought together luminaries like Babar Saeed Khan (NUMS), Syed Munawar Ali (IQVIA), Dr. Malik Muhammad Asad (DRAP), and Prof. Dr. Maimoona Siddiqui (Shifa International), setting the stage for meaningful progress in clinical trials.

RMI once again demonstrated its commitment to advancing healthcare in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Event From

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visits Sundas Foundation

28 seconds ago
 AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continue ..

AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continued support for Kashmiris' strug ..

32 seconds ago
 Finnish authorities say new internet cable cuts ac ..

Finnish authorities say new internet cable cuts accidental

33 seconds ago
 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi ..

17th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024- Jashan-e-Karachi to begin from December 5

3 minutes ago
 International Day for Persons with Disabilities ob ..

International Day for Persons with Disabilities observed in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Awareness walk held on International Day of Person ..

Awareness walk held on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

3 minutes ago
PCCR delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly to st ..

PCCR delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly to strengthen child protection fram ..

3 minutes ago
 Muzzammil Aslam terms CPEC's second phase catalyst ..

Muzzammil Aslam terms CPEC's second phase catalyst for economic growth

3 minutes ago
 Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

11 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..

11 minutes ago
 ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

11 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan