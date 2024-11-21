Open Menu

RMI Media Cricket League Concludes With PPC Markhor's Victory

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM

RMI Media Cricket League concludes with PPC Markhor's victory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The 8th edition of Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Media cricket League concluded on a high note as PPC Markhor emerged victorious against PPC Zalmi in a gripping final match held at Gymkhana Peshawar here on Thursday.

The event, which saw intense competition among Peshawar Press Club journalists, underscored the importance of sports in promoting healthy lifestyle for the media community.

Syed Fakhar Jehan, Minister of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Col. retired Muhammad Tariq Khan, Chief Operating Officer, RMI, represented the organization. Arshid Aziz Malik, President of the Press Club, was also present to celebrate the achievements of the participants.

In his address, Minister Fakhar Jehan emphasized the positive impact of such sporting events on the physical and mental well-being of journalists, commending the KP government's support for initiatives that foster a healthy work-life balance.

He assured that the government would continue to back such endeavors.

In his address, Muhammad Tariq Khan reaffirmed RMI's commitment to supporting journalists' health through sports and other wellness activities, adding that the institute would continue to create opportunities for the media community to engage in healthy, constructive events.

The event concluded with the distribution of cash prizes and trophies to the winning team and outstanding performers, marking the Media Cricket League as one of the most important events for the journalistic community in the region.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Media Event Government

Recent Stories

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

20 minutes ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

6 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

6 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

6 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

7 hours ago
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

8 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

9 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

9 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan