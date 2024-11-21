PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The 8th edition of Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Media cricket League concluded on a high note as PPC Markhor emerged victorious against PPC Zalmi in a gripping final match held at Gymkhana Peshawar here on Thursday.

The event, which saw intense competition among Peshawar Press Club journalists, underscored the importance of sports in promoting healthy lifestyle for the media community.

Syed Fakhar Jehan, Minister of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Col. retired Muhammad Tariq Khan, Chief Operating Officer, RMI, represented the organization. Arshid Aziz Malik, President of the Press Club, was also present to celebrate the achievements of the participants.

In his address, Minister Fakhar Jehan emphasized the positive impact of such sporting events on the physical and mental well-being of journalists, commending the KP government's support for initiatives that foster a healthy work-life balance.

He assured that the government would continue to back such endeavors.

In his address, Muhammad Tariq Khan reaffirmed RMI's commitment to supporting journalists' health through sports and other wellness activities, adding that the institute would continue to create opportunities for the media community to engage in healthy, constructive events.

The event concluded with the distribution of cash prizes and trophies to the winning team and outstanding performers, marking the Media Cricket League as one of the most important events for the journalistic community in the region.