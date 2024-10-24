RMI Provides Kits To MCL Players
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar on Thursday provided kits to over 290 journalists from the Peshawar Press Club, participating in the annual cricket event.
A total of 18 teams of journalists are taking part in the tournament, which was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Capt. (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram.
The chief guest and President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, praised RMI's role in promoting health and wellness through sports.
The Media Cricket League (MCL), a much-anticipated event, brings together journalists from various media organizations for friendly competition, fostering camaraderie.
RMI's sponsorship has played a crucial role in the continued success of this year's tournament.
Recent Stories
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jatli Police arrest proclaimed offender1 minute ago
-
PFA imposed Rs 150,000 fine over violations11 minutes ago
-
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Monica Jacobsen’s Meeting with Federal Secretary for Ministry of H ..19 minutes ago
-
Seven Mepco employees demoted over negligence21 minutes ago
-
Seven dacoits held, weapons recovered31 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to commence from Oct 28 in Lodhran31 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat in pursuit of region's development: Fawad Rabbani31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to use machinery to improve cleanliness system31 minutes ago
-
Youth murdered in Haydria Chowk31 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 232 kg drugs41 minutes ago
-
Installation of safe city cameras starts in city41 minutes ago
-
Polio case reported from Darra Adamkhel51 minutes ago