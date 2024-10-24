Open Menu

RMI Provides Kits To MCL Players

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

RMI provides kits to MCL players

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar on Thursday provided kits to over 290 journalists from the Peshawar Press Club, participating in the annual cricket event.

A total of 18 teams of journalists are taking part in the tournament, which was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Capt. (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram.

The chief guest and President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, praised RMI's role in promoting health and wellness through sports.

The Media Cricket League (MCL), a much-anticipated event, brings together journalists from various media organizations for friendly competition, fostering camaraderie.

RMI's sponsorship has played a crucial role in the continued success of this year's tournament.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Sports Media Event From

Recent Stories

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

22 minutes ago
 IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

2 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

3 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

14 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

14 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

15 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan