RMI provides kits to MCL players

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Peshawar on Thursday provided kits to over 290 journalists from the Peshawar Press Club, participating in the annual cricket event.

A total of 18 teams of journalists are taking part in the tournament, which was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Capt. (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram.

The chief guest and President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, praised RMI's role in promoting health and wellness through sports.

The Media Cricket League (MCL), a much-anticipated event, brings together journalists from various media organizations for friendly competition, fostering camaraderie.

RMI's sponsorship has played a crucial role in the continued success of this year's tournament.