RMI Signs MoU With Agha Khan On Data Transfer
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Monday signed with Agha Khan University (AKU) on data transfer to estimating disease burden in Pakistan.
This collaboration focuses on using data-driven approaches to estimate burden in Pakistan, helping both institutions enhance their research and analysis capabilities for better healthcare outcomes.
This partnership marks a significant step toward improving the health landscape in the country.
APP/ash/
