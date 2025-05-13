Open Menu

RMI Sports Gala Concludes With Stellar Performances, Star-studded Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) education wrapped up its annual sports gala after days of spirited athletic contests and energetic student participation.

The event, which aimed at promoting physical well being and offer students a break from rigorous academic schedules, concluded with a colourful closing ceremony graced by national cricket icons Fakhar Zaman and Imran Khan Senior, along with the Managing Director of the Higher Education Department.

The gala, held under the banner of the RMI Directorate of Sports led by Dr Bilal Khan and Dr Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan, brought together students from all five constituent colleges of RMI. The event served not only as a celebration of athleticism but also as a platform to nurture young talent, encourage teamwork, and foster a culture of health and balance within academic life.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chief guest Fakhar Zaman lauded RMI for its commitment to student development beyond the classroom.

"Events like these play a vital role in shaping confident, well-rounded individuals. RMI’s initiative is commendable, and I am always available to support efforts that enhance student facilities,” he said. He also praised the professionalism of RMI’s educators and physiotherapists in guiding students.

CEO RMI Shafique ur Rehman, principals, and faculty members of all five colleges were present at the closing ceremony, celebrating the athletic accomplishments of their students.

Rehman Medical College (RMC) once again emerged as the top contender, securing the highest number of points, followed closely by Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences. Both institutions received trophies and certificates amid loud cheers and celebration.

