UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RMI Warns Of Railway's Privatisation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

RMI warns of Railway's privatisation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Railways Mazdoor Itehad (RMI) has warned of privatising their department in a presser arranged at local Railways Station here.

Secretary general of of Mazdoor Itehad Pakistan Muhammad Mansoor made clear that Railway's privatisation wouldn't be tolerated.

Casting apprehension over the issue, he said that trains would be privatized in first phase of privatisation in which even Railway's employees would be barred from holding journey.

Mansoor said the department was facing financial crunch which widening with each passing day. Retired employees of the past two years weren't given their dues.

"We give a week-long deadline to the authority to pay off dues" he said.

He warned of starting wheeel-jam strike in case their demands wouldn't be met in letter and spirit in a week.

He also called for constituting an authoritative board to to run administrative affairs of Railway's school and hospital.

Central chairman of Railway's union Manzoor Ahmad said employees' election in the department wasn't held for the last 40 years, causing deprivations of their just rights.

"So called CBA must stop exploitation of Railway's labourers" he concluded.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Privatisation From

Recent Stories

PM will visit Hafizabad today to lay foundation of ..

7 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

12 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.