RMI's Canteen Manager Arrested For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 06:48 PM

District administration arrested the Canteen Manager of Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) for overcharging the people, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan was receiving public complaints against the canteens of private hospitals in Hayatabad regarding overcharging of the people.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anis-ur-Rehman conducted a raid on the canteen of the Rehman Medical Institute and arrested its manager for overcharging the people.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers of the district to conduct raids on the canteens of private hospitals in their areas of jurisdiction and stern action against profiteers.

