RMS capacity building workshop for ECP staff concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :First Master trainer workshop for the capacity building of the staffers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the use of a result Management System (RMS) during the upcoming general elections concluded here the other day.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admin), Mohammad Javed Afridi distributed certificates among the participants of the training.

Addressing the participants of the capacity building workshop, Mohammad Javed Afridi congratulated the trainees on the completion of their training and appreciated the cooperation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in this regard.

A total of nine such training workshops for the staffers of the ECP have been planned and the process will continue till December 31, 2022.