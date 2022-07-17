RMS working perfectly, says ECP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) result Management System (RMS) designed to improve accuracy, efficiency and transparency of the results, was working perfectly.

According to ECP spokesperson, screens have been installed in the offices of all 20 returning officers and Election Commission Secretariat from where the results of all the polling stations were being shown directly, said a press release issued here.

All candidates and media were being shown live in Provincial Election Commissioner's Lahore office and till now 2118 results have been received out of 3131 polling stations of Punjab.