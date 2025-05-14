RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) observed Youm-e-Tashakur—The Day of Gratitude, here on Wednesday to commemorate Pakistan’s resilience and victory in the Indo-Pakistan War

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) observed Youm-e-Tashakur—The Day of Gratitude, here on Wednesday to commemorate Pakistan’s resilience and victory in the Indo-Pakistan War.

The event paid tribute to the sacrifices of the nation and the armed forces, while reaffirming the importance of unity, peace, and national integrity.

The day was marked by a series of solemn and reflective activities held at the university campus. A specially produced documentary was screened for students and faculty members, detailing the sequence of events that led to the conflict.

The film highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to maintain peace, its restraint in the face of aggression, and the nation’s collective strength in defending its sovereignty. The documentary served not only as a historical recount but also as a reminder of the cost of war and the value of peace.

The central address of the day was delivered by the Vice Chancellor of RMU, Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, who emphasized the need for national unity, moral strength, and academic excellence.

In a powerful message to students and faculty, he said, “We must stand together as one nation under the guidance of the Holy Quran. Our strength lies not only in arms but in knowledge, compassion, and unwavering faith.

It is our duty as future doctors and researchers to build a strong, self-reliant Pakistan that contributes to global peace and wellbeing.

Dr Umar further praised the armed forces of Pakistan, acknowledging their courage and selflessness in defending the nation. He encouraged the youth to remain steadfast in their support for the country and to contribute meaningfully to its progress, particularly in the fields of health and research.

A special prayer session was held to conclude the event. Participants prayed for peace and harmony across the world, the safety and prosperity of Pakistan, and the eternal honor of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. The atmosphere was charged with patriotic emotion as faculty, students, and staff stood united in silent tribute.

The celebrations reflected RMU’s commitment to instilling values of patriotism, unity, and humanitarian service among its students. Youm-e-Tashakur not only honored the past but also served as a reminder of the ongoing responsibility to uphold the principles of peace, justice, and collective strength.

The event was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, administrative staff, and guests, all of whom participated with great enthusiasm and reverence. It served as an inspiration for the younger generation to strive for excellence and stand by their country in times of need.