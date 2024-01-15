RMU, Oncology Clinic Shifted Temporarily To RIU
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Incharge Oncology Care Clinic(OCC), Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Qaiser Aziz Haqqani on Monday said that RMU, OCC had been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) due to the temporary closure of the Holy Family Hospital(HFH)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Incharge Oncology Care Clinic(OCC), Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Qaiser Aziz Haqqani on Monday said that RMU, OCC had been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) due to the temporary closure of the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).
Dr Qaisar said that RMU, OCC had started the treatment of confirmed cases of malignancy at the HFH but due to the renovation of HFH, the clinic had been temporarily shifted to RIU.
He asked the malignancy suspects patients to contact 0330 1790107 for calls or WhatsApp in office timings from 8 am-2 pm ( Friday 8 am-12 pm) or refer the malignancy-positive cases to the clinic.
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching
FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'31 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim29 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching29 minutes ago
-
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani29 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore29 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan29 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer gets death penalty29 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh1 hour ago
-
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections1 hour ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief1 hour ago
-
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign1 hour ago
-
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle1 hour ago