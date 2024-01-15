RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

Incharge Oncology Care Clinic(OCC), Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Qaiser Aziz Haqqani on Monday said that RMU, OCC had been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) due to the temporary closure of the Holy Family Hospital(HFH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Incharge Oncology Care Clinic(OCC), Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Qaiser Aziz Haqqani on Monday said that RMU, OCC had been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) due to the temporary closure of the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

Dr Qaisar said that RMU, OCC had started the treatment of confirmed cases of malignancy at the HFH but due to the renovation of HFH, the clinic had been temporarily shifted to RIU.

He asked the malignancy suspects patients to contact 0330 1790107 for calls or WhatsApp in office timings from 8 am-2 pm ( Friday 8 am-12 pm) or refer the malignancy-positive cases to the clinic.