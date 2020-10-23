RMU syndicate approves various projects

(@FahadShabbir)

The 8th syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) held here Friday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Yasmeen Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The 8th syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) held here Friday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

The meeting discussed different matters in detail including purchase of modern medical equipments, payment of outstanding utility bills, up gradation of employees and new recruitments.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid urged the people to follow COVID-19 SoPs in letter and spirit else there was threat of Corona virus spread in coming days.

The Minister said that efforts were underway to control the spread of dengue and corona virus and asked the people to adopt preventive measures to keep the diseases away from them.

The meeting approved the payments of outstanding utility bills of Allied hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), District Headquarter hospital(DHQ), Holy Family Hospital(HFH) and RMU.

The meeting also approved the opening of new accounts in BBH, HFH, DHQ and RMU while approval was also given for purchasing of medical equipment in DHQ and HFH.

The syndicate meeting gave approval for new recruitments in allied hospitals and upgraded the posts of engineers working in allied hospitals and RMU.

Vice Chancellor RMU and others member of the syndicate attended the meeting.