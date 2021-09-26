UrduPoint.com

RMU To Get Simulation Lab, RLC, PGINM Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A state-of-the-art simulation laboratory would be set up at the cost of Rs 550 million to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures prior to practicing them on patients.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammd Umer while talking to APP said that the lab would be established at RMU aimed at improving the slight intrusive surgery skills.

He said that simulation lab was designed to provide learning experiences for healthcare practitioners and students.

"A simulation center, which consists of realistic-looking clinical sim lab rooms, manikins and equipment, allow learners to practice and develop clinical expertise without any risk of patient harm" he added.

The VC informed that healthcare simulation may be used for undergraduate medical and nursing schools, internships, residencies and ongoing training for qualified practitioners, adding medical simulation provides a unique opportunity for hospital staff and students to practice team communication, interdisciplinary care and patient safety.

The professor who is also the Principal of Allied Hospitals of the City said the RMU will also set up a state of the art Research Laboratory Complex (RLC) at Rs 2 billion to research various diseases and methods of treatment. Giving details about the RLC, Vice-Chancellor RMU Dr Muhammd Umer told that 11 laboratories of different kinds would be established at the complex including Microbiology, Parasitology, Virology, Hematology Coagulation, Clinical biochemistry, Immunology/Serology Immunohematology, Urinalysis, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Molecular diagnostics Cytogenetics and Surgical pathology.

He said that the Higher education Commission on the recommendation of the Federal government has initially transferred an amount of Rs 250 mln to the RMU, the first of its kind RLC in Pakistan on which work is to be started soon. Dr Umer said the most advanced and state-of-the-art technical equipment would be provided to scientists to investigate various elements of the disease, including its control, prevention and treatment. "RMU, research complex would not only provide the laboratory workforces with the specific training in handling infective and potentially lethal causes, but researchers would also check how to handle infectious agents "he added.

Meanwhile, he informed that a Post Graduate Institute of Nursing and Midwife(PGINM) would be set up at a cost of Rs 220 at the Holy Family Hospital with funding from the Higher Education Commission(HEC), the Vice-Chancellor said.

He informed that HEC has transferred an initial amount of 50 mln out of the total Rs 220 mln for the project which would be completed in three years.

Umer said that nurses and midwives were the largest group of healthcare professionals and were often the first point of care for individuals and families.

According to World Health Organization, the VC said there was a global shortage of health professionals and WHO estimated that an additional nine million nurses and midwives would be needed by 2030 for universal health coverage.

