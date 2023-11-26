RMU to hold Golden Jubilee Celebrations from 16 to 24 December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) will hold grand Jubilee Celebrations to mark the 50th year since its establishment from December 16 to 24.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar, expressed enthusiasm for the grand Golden Jubilee celebrations during a meeting held at the main campus.

Over 10,000 doctors and proud graduates of RMU will participate in the celebrations.

These medical professionals, scattered across the globe, are a testament to the university's global impact.

Dr. Muhammad Umar, acknowledging their contributions, highlighted that Rawalains are the true capital and pride of RMU. He declared that RMU as one of the top ten universities.

In a special note of gratitude, Dr. Muhammad Umar extended thanks to Dr. Syed Hasnain Ali Johar, Chief Organizer, and Chief Coordinator of Rawalians Arabia MENA Chapter and his team for successfully commemorating the 50 years of RMU in Dubai.

Their efforts contributed to the global recognition of RMU's achievements.