RMU’s Golden Jubilee celebrations on Dec 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Professor Dr Muhammad Umar has said that the University’s Golden Jubilee celebration would be held next month from December 16 to 24 on the completion of 50 years of its establishment.

Presiding over the meeting to review the arrangements for celebrations, he said that over 10,000 doctors who graduated from RMU would participate in the event.

Dr . Umar said that RMU was among the top ten universities in Pakistan according to the Higher Education Commission and was trying to provide quality medical education.

He said that the Rawlians who were serving all over the world were the asset and honour of the RMU and the University was proud of her talented and capable doctors.

Principal RMU Professor Dr Muhammad Jahangir Sarwar, Coordinator Rawlians Arabia MENA (MENA) Chapter Dr Syed Hasnain Ali Johar, Professor Ismat Tanveer Usmani, Dr Nadeem Afraz, Dr Imran Majeed and others participated in the event.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar thanked and appreciated the efforts of Chief Organizer and Chief Coordinator Rawlians Arabia MENA (MENA) Chapter Dr Syed Hasnain Ali Johar and his team for the successful celebration of 50 years of Rawalpindi Medical University in Dubai.