Rmzan Sugar Mills: LHC Summons Excise DG Over Not Issuing NOC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab director general for January 10 over not issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills despite the court orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab director general for January 10 over not issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills despite the court orders.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the Ramzan Sugar Mills for implementation of the court orders.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that a LHC single bench had ordered the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab to issue a NOC for making the mills operational while allowing a petition filed for the purpose.

He submitted that despite the court orders, the department had not issued a NOC yet.

At this, the court addressed a provincial law officer and questioned why the NOC was not issued despite the court orders.

The law officer submitted that the department had decided to challenge the verdict and an appeal was being filed against it.

However, the court remarked that the orders were intact till now then why these were not implemented.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Tuesday and summoned the Excise and Taxation Department director general in personal capacity.

