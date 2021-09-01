RO briefs local government election candidates about CoC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Returning Officer (RO) Ward No. 1 to 5, Rawalpindi Cantt, Mohammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik has briefed the candidates about Code of Conduct (CoC) issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for local government elections 2021.

He apprised the candidates about important points of the code of conduct.

He said that all the candidates should abide by the code of conduct as strict implementation of CoC would be ensured.

He warned the candidates that action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

It is to be noted that the total number of candidates contesting for the general seat in Ward No. 1,3,4,5 is 48 while in Ward No. 2 the election has been postponed due to death of a female candidate.