RO Cantonment Board Issues Notice To MPA Samar Haroon Bilour

Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

RO Cantonment Board issues notice to MPA Samar Haroon Bilour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Returning Officer, Cantonment board Peshawar on Wednesday issued a notice to Awami National Party (ANP), MPA Samar Haroon Bilour for taking part in Cantonment Board elections which was violation of code of conduct of Election Commission.

The notice said that it has been reported that MPA Samar Haroon Bilour was taking active participation in the campaign which was apparently seems to influence the ongoing cantonment Board elections for the benefit of party candidates.The act is clear violation of Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Samar Haroon Bilour was asked to appear in person or through counsel to explain factual position before the returning officer.

