RO Directs Best Arrangements To Ensure Transparent, Impartial Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:18 PM

Returning Officer (RO), Ward No 1 to 5, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to ensure peaceful, transparent and impartial local government elections in Cantonment areas.

Chairing a meeting held here he said best arrangements should be finalized to ensure peaceful and transparent elections in Cantonment areas.

The meeting was attended by Focal Person, Rawalpindi Region and Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Naveed Nawaz, Additional Executive Officer, Tayyaba Naseer Sindhu, SP Pothohar Taswar Iqbal, AC Cantt Nosheen Israr, Dy DEO (Dev-SE) Waheed Afzal Asad, Special Branch Officer, Tahir Anis, DSP Traffic Cantt Majeed Akhtar, Assistant Secretary, RCB, Qaiser Mehmood, Office Superintendent, Mohammad Murtasam, Revenue Superintendent, RCB Ayub Tabassum and Afzal Gondal.

The meeting discussed in detail about sensitive polling stations, election arrangements, distribution of polling material, installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations and deployment of Rangers at the polling stations.

The RO also appreciated the arrangements finalized by Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police, Special Branch and other departments concerned for cantonment elections.

