Open Menu

RO, Federal Ombudsman Holds Khuli Kachehri In Bhit Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RO, Federal Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Bhit Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) An open court (Khuli Kachehri) was conducted by the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat at Bhit Shah rest house to resolve public grievances. The RO, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shaikh listened to complaints regarding various federal institutions.

Officials of Sui Gas and WAPDA were also present at the event, and a large number of people from Bhit Shah, Hala, Saeedabad and other surrounding areas attended to raise complaints, mainly regarding WAPDA, electricity, gas, NADRA, passports and other federal departments. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shaikh addressed several issues on the spot in collaboration with the relevant officials, while unresolved matters were noted for further action, and attendees were asked to submit formal applications, with the assurance that their concerns would be addressed at the Hyderabad office.

Talking to the media, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shaikh emphasized that the Federal Ombudsman institution was dedicated to addressing public complaints on a priority basis. He encouraged citizens to submit simple, lawyer-free applications to resolve their legitimate issues.

He further highlighted that most complaints received at the open court were related to WAPDA and gas, and many of these issues were resolved on-site, while more complex cases were taken under consideration, with a promise of resolution in the coming days. "We aim to provide maximum relief to the public," he added. Focal persons Bashir Ahmed Soomro and Shahnawaz Bughio were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Resolution Sui Gas Electricity WAPDA Hyderabad Hala Saeedabad Imtiaz Ali Gas Media Event From Court

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

2 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

3 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

1 day ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

1 day ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 day ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan