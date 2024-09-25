RO, Federal Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Bhit Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) An open court (Khuli Kachehri) was conducted by the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat at Bhit Shah rest house to resolve public grievances. The RO, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hyderabad Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shaikh listened to complaints regarding various federal institutions.

Officials of Sui Gas and WAPDA were also present at the event, and a large number of people from Bhit Shah, Hala, Saeedabad and other surrounding areas attended to raise complaints, mainly regarding WAPDA, electricity, gas, NADRA, passports and other federal departments. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shaikh addressed several issues on the spot in collaboration with the relevant officials, while unresolved matters were noted for further action, and attendees were asked to submit formal applications, with the assurance that their concerns would be addressed at the Hyderabad office.

Talking to the media, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shaikh emphasized that the Federal Ombudsman institution was dedicated to addressing public complaints on a priority basis. He encouraged citizens to submit simple, lawyer-free applications to resolve their legitimate issues.

He further highlighted that most complaints received at the open court were related to WAPDA and gas, and many of these issues were resolved on-site, while more complex cases were taken under consideration, with a promise of resolution in the coming days. "We aim to provide maximum relief to the public," he added. Focal persons Bashir Ahmed Soomro and Shahnawaz Bughio were also present on the occasion.