RO For All-out Support To Election Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer, Rizwan Qadeer directed administrative staff to provide all-out support to the Election Commission.

Presiding over the performance meeting of the district administration here, the DC held a detailed review regarding the election, price control and good governance in the jurisdiction of Multan.

The chair was informed in a briefing that work was going on rapidly on ongoing development projects.

Price Control Magistrates were monitoring abnormal increases in the price of onion and other food items, it was said.

Rizwan Qadir directed the staff concerned to follow strict measures to prevent artificial inflation and hoarding.

Regarding measures of election, he said a strict election code of conduct was implemented for candidates. Election expenses and advertising campaigns were being monitored closely, said the RO.

