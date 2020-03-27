RO KP arrested in murder case

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) ::DPO North Waziristan, Shafi Ullah said that Research Officer Home and Tribal Affairs KP and former Deputy Director Information erstwhile FATA Abdus Salam Wazir arrested in murder case.

The DPO, in video message released on Friday, said Amunddin lodged FIR that he was working at land along with his father Maleddin when Abdus Salam allegedly open fire and injured his father, later he succumbed to injuries in District Headquarter Hospital Miran Shah.

The police arrested Abdus Salam, reason behind the incident was stated land dispute.