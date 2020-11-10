UrduPoint.com
RO Plant Project Employees Demand Release Of Salaries

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:52 PM

Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant (water filtration) project has failed in providing clean drinking water to the people of Sindh as 70% RO plants had become dysfunctional due to non maintenance by responsible authorities

This was stated by employees of RO plants while addressing a press conference here at local press club on Tuesday.

Qari Khair Muhammad Rajpar, Muharam Ali Wasan and others said that salaries of over 2200 employees and operators of the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants had not been paid since last 14 months due to lack of funds.

They said the Sindh government had installed hundreds of RO plants in remote areas of Sindh in the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for providing clean drinking water to the people of the province and a contract had been awarded to a private company Pak Oasis which ended on June 30, 2020.

The Sindh government, after completion of the contract period, handed it over to the Public Health Engineering department from July 2020, they said and added that plant operators and employees were not being paid their salaries since then.

They said the government had assured regularization of the services of the RO plant employees but they were not being paid their salaries since the last several months.

