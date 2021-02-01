UrduPoint.com
RO Plant Project Employees Demand Release Of Salaries

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:17 PM

A large number of employees working at Reverse osmosis (RO) plants Monday held a protest over non-payment of their pending salaries of 13-month

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A large number of employees working at Reverse osmosis (RO) plants Monday held a protest over non-payment of their pending salaries of 13-month.

According to details, employees including representatives of RO plants Irfan Bajeer, Idrees Heman, Khuda Bux Aasan and others took out a rally and staged a protest on Kashmir Chowk of Mithi.

They said that due to the non-payment of their salaries they were finding it difficult to meet the daily expenditures of their families.

The protestors appealed to the Sindh government, secretary public health and district administration to resolve the issue of salaries at the earliest.

