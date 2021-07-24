RO warns Maryam Nawaz against holding election rally in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Election commissioner-1, Gujranwala/Returning Officer LA-XXXVI, Jammu-III has issued a notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Mrs Maryam Nawaz Sharif warning her against attending a convention in the above constituency on the eve of the general elections 2021.

In a notice issued on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been asked to follow the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission code of conduct in letter and spirit and not visit LA-XXXVI, Jammu-III (Gujranwala) until the commencement of the elections on July 25 (Sunday).

The PML-N VP has been informed that, as per the code of conduct of the AJK Election Commission, there is a complete ban on attending a public rally, participating in an election meeting or canvassing as the election campaign would cease 48 hours prior to the midnight of the close of general election in a constituency.

The violation will be culpable under the AJK election rules.

The notice has been issued on the complaint of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) candidate Sahibzada Hamid Raza who has submitted that PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz Sharif plans to the visit election convention on July 24.

The notice has been sent to the concerned authorities besides the District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot for execution.