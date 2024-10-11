Road accident: 3 killed near Toba Tek Singh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) At least three people were killed on Friday and other injured in a road accident when two motorbikes collided head near Toba Tek Singh.

Rescue 1122 has confirmed the death of three individuals and an injured in the tragic accident, private news channel reported.

After receiving information about the incident, police and rescue officials reached the site and shifted the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.