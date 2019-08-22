Road accident claim two lives in Islamabad

At least two people were killed while two others sustained serious injuries as a bus collided with truck in Pindi Bhattian on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed while two others sustained serious injuries as a bus collided with truck in Pindi Bhattian on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the accident took place due to over speeding that claimed two lives on the spot while leaving two others in serious condition.

The sources said the incident took place near Pindi Bhattian motorway adding the bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.