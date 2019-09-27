UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims A Life

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Road accident claims a life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A youth was killed as his motorcycle was hit by a rickshaw in Jhang on Friday morning.

Police said the accident happened due to rash driving of rickshaw driver, adding, the vehicle hit the motorcycle while overtaking which took a life, reported a private news channel.

Rickshaw driver managed to fled away from the scene, police informed.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

