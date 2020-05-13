Road accident claims a life

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :One was killed while another sustained injuries as mini van collided with truck near Mahni Siyal bypass on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person identified Mudassir alongwith his cousin Saif-ur-Rehman were going to Khanewal from Multan riding on mini van.

Suddenly van collided with a truck from backside as van driver sleeps while driving near Mahni Siyal bypass.

As a result, Saif-ur-Rehman died on the spot while Mudassir sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /qbs-sak