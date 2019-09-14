Road accident claims a life in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed while many others were injured as a passenger van collided with dumper in Khanewal on Saturday.

Rescue sources said over-speeding was the main cause of the incident, adding the driver of the passenger van could not control the van while taking a sharp turn and it collided with the dumper in the area of Shahkot road, reported private news channel.

The sources said the body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital..