Road Accident Claims A Life In Khanewal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:14 PM
One person was killed while many others were injured as a passenger van collided with dumper in Khanewal on Saturday
Rescue sources said over-speeding was the main cause of the incident, adding the driver of the passenger van could not control the van while taking a sharp turn and it collided with the dumper in the area of Shahkot road, reported private news channel.
The sources said the body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital..