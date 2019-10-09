UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims A Life, Injures Two In Narowal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

Road accident claims a life, injures two in Narowal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :One student was killed while two others sustained serious injuries as a truck hit a school rickshaw in Narowal on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources over speeding caused the incident, the truck driver could not control balance of the truck while taking a turn and collided with the school rickshaw, reported a private news channel.

The sources said the incident claimed one student's life on the spot while left two in critical condition,adding, the driver fled away from the scene.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

