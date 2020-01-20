UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims A Life,injures Several In Lasbela

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:51 PM

Road accident claims a life,injures several in Lasbela

One was killed while several others sustained serious injuries as a truck collided with a passenger van near Gaddani mor in Lasbela during wee hours on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :One was killed while several others sustained serious injuries as a truck collided with a passenger van near Gaddani mor in Lasbela during wee hours on Monday.

According to police sources the accident occurred due to over-speeding as the driver could not keep control over the vehicle while crossing the passenger van, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process. First Information Report had been registered against the driver while the vehicles were in the police custody, the sources mentioned.

