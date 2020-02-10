Road accident claims a life,injures two in Karachi

An elderly woman was killed while two others sustained critical injuries as a speedy passenger van collided with a rickshaw near Karimabad Bridge in Karachi on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :An elderly woman was killed while two others sustained critical injuries as a speedy passenger van collided with a rickshaw near Karimabad Bridge in Karachi on Monday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate incident occurred due to sheer negligence of van driver as he could not control the vehicle and hit the rickshaw coming from the opposite side, a private news channel reported.

The ill-fatted victims were traveling in the rickshaw and the old woman succumbed to death on the spot while two other received major injuries,the body and wounded persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, they said.

Police had registered First Information Report(F.I.R) against the van driver,moreover had taken his vehicle into custody, a police official informed.