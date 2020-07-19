Road accident claims five lives, 25 injured near Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Five passengers were killed and 25 received injuries when a Karachi bound passenger coach met an unfortunate accident near Qazi Ahmed Town on Motorway some 30 kilometres from here early this morning.

The passenger coach commenced its journey from Mansehra and was heading for Karachi.

The coach collided with a trawler while negotiating a sharp turn and overturned.

Motorway police and Sindh Police on information immediately rushed to the accident site and started the rescue work.

The rescuers ejected the dead bodies of five passengers while more than 25 injured passengers were shifted to Qazi Ahmed hospital from where ten passengers in serious condition were referred to Peoples Medical University Hospital for treatment. Police have impounded the trawler.