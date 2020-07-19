UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accident Claims Five Lives, 25 Injured Near Qazi Ahmed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Road accident claims five lives, 25 injured near Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Five passengers were killed and 25 received injuries when a Karachi bound passenger coach met an unfortunate accident near Qazi Ahmed Town on Motorway some 30 kilometres from here early this morning.

The passenger coach commenced its journey from Mansehra and was heading for Karachi.

The coach collided with a trawler while negotiating a sharp turn and overturned.

Motorway police and Sindh Police on information immediately rushed to the accident site and started the rescue work.

The rescuers ejected the dead bodies of five passengers while more than 25 injured passengers were shifted to Qazi Ahmed hospital from where ten passengers in serious condition were referred to Peoples Medical University Hospital for treatment. Police have impounded the trawler.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Accident Injured Dead Police Motorway Mansehra SITE From Coach

Recent Stories

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: UAEâ€™s fight against coronavirus pande ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.